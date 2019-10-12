Sheriff: Juvenile arrested after 3 people stabbed at Nacogdoches County expo center

By KTRE Digital Media Staff | October 12, 2019 at 6:23 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 6:23 PM

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was arrested after a stabbing incident at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, around midnight Saturday, deputies observed a large group of juveniles gathered in an area of the expo center and went over to see what was going on.

They said they found a victim who had received stab wounds and began investigating.

The sheriff’s office said deputies observed a suspect walking away from the area and took him into custody. They said they also recovered a knife that was in his possession.

The sheriff’s office said a total of three people received stab wounds. Two remain in the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, who is a juvenile, was taken to the Nacogdoches County jail where he is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

