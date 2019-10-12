WEBXTRA: Lone Star Santas Convoy of Toys visits Alto

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Lone Star Santas Toy Convoy arrived in Alto this morning to host over 100 children whose families experienced the April 13 tornado that ripped thru their town.
Some families lost houses. All the children lost their own belongings, including their toys.
It’s the mission of Lone Star Santas, a statewide organization with over 500 Santa members, to provide love, hope and joy to disaster areas.
More than 30 Santas from across the state traveled to the event organized by David Stanley, a member from Nacogdoches. The fraternal group socialized among themselves starting Friday night, but by Saturday morning were ready to put on their red outfits, comb their real white beards, and be there for the children.
The event was held at The River Church in Alto.
The organization relies on donations and volunteers. For more information go to lonestarsantas.org
