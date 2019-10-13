Boil water notice rescinded for city of Diboll

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice that had been in effect for the city of Diboll has been rescinded.
According to a release, the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of October 12.
The boil water notice had been issued due to low water pressure on Oct. 10.
