Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was very pleasant with highs topping off in the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s. Our skies will remain mostly quiet tonight with only a few light showers/drizzle spots possible. Tomorrow, your Columbus Day will start out in the upper 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers possible early, but as we head later into the day we’ll have a better shot at seeing some scattered showers and thunderstorms so if you have any outdoor plans, be sure to keep that umbrella handy. Highs in the afternoon will range mostly in the middle 70s. Tuesday we will continue to warm up and highs could reach as warm as the low 80s across East Texas with a breezy southwest wind. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely ahead of our next cold front. Our front should be through all of East Texas by late Wednesday morning, so a few showers and thundershowers will be possible early before skies clear out later in the day. Temperatures behind the front will drop to near 70 degrees by Wednesday afternoon, and continue to cool into the lower to middle 50s by Thursday morning. Clear and quiet skies for your Thursday and Friday as we slowly warm back into the middle to upper 70s. Spotty showers for your Saturday and low to middle 80s, then another good shot at seeing some rain on Sunday ahead of yet another cold front.