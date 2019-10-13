Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting out with clouds and showers this morning and temperatures sitting in the low 50s. These showers will continue to move towards the east and should be out of our area by the late morning. Into the afternoon we will keep a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the low 70s. Overnight we will cool to the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow expects off and on showers throughout the day with temperatures close to average in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will bring showers and isolated thundershowers for most of the day. A cold front will pass through late on Tuesday and will clear out the rain. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny and in the low 70s. For Friday and Saturday expect partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.