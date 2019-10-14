East Texas Ag News: New clump grass listed as one of Texas’ top performing plants

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A versatile perennial clump grass called lindheimer muhly is now listed among the state’s top-performing plants.
Texas A&M Agrilife created the Texas superstar plants list to help Texans select the best plants for quality and reliability.
An ornamental horticulturist in Overton, says the plant is well suited for the entire state, and its versatility makes it a great choice for landscapes.
Lindheimer muhly is a clump-forming, tough, warm-season perennial grass native to texas.
And their neutral tones work well as a background to colorful flowers or as landscape specimens surrounded by colorful plants. They can also be utilized as seasonal screens or erosion control when planted in groups.
