First Alert: Warming up with more downpours likely on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An approaching warm front has interacted with a few disturbances passing across our part of the state to generate some widespread, soaking showers on this Monday.
We will see a lull in the activity later tonight, but another disturbance will combine with another approaching cold front late Tuesday to generate a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms across our part of the state.
In addition to the rain, it will be noticeably warmer, with daytime highs topping out around 80 degrees on Tuesday.
Our next cold front will sweep through the Piney Woods on Wednesday morning. This front will not only cool us off, but it will also scour out the moisture and usher in a fresh batch of cooler, drier air to East Texas.
A northerly breeze will lead to chilly nights followed by some mild, but pleasant afternoons on Thursday and Friday under mostly clear skies.
We then start to warm-up this weekend before another storm system and cold front bring in the clouds and another shot of rain late Sunday and lasting into early next week.
Needless to say, we are on the roller-coaster ride and look to stay there for the foreseeable future.
