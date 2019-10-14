Henderson hosts Kilgore in Red Zone Game of the Week

HENDERSON, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Red Zone’s week 8 show will feature a District of Doom Showdown in the Game of the Week.
Henderson will host Kilgore in one of the great East Texas rivalries.
Kilgore enters the game after winning their district opener over Chapel Hill 35-7. Henderson comes into the showdown losing to Palestine 41-19.
Kilgore is one of three undefeated teams to start District of Doom play while Henderson is one of the three teams to suffer losses in their district opener.
Kickoff from Henderson on Friday is set for 7:30 pm.
