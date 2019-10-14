Hughes Springs receives Week 6 Game Ball

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Hughes Springs Mustangs received the Week 6 Game Ball for their big-time win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
“It was a huge win for us. We came in the game knowing them to be a tough opponent. ... We fought back, hard," said Athletic Director and Head Coach Chris Edwards.
Edwards said the team was able to finish the second half of the game strong.
“We had a really big play at the end of the game. We showed a lot of resiliency and stopping them from getting that W,” he said.
The team practiced hard leading up to the game, Edwards said.
“We continually get better and better every day. ... When Friday rolled in we’ve got a good mindset, a good intensity and we went out and started the game,” he said.
