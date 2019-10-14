Lufkin police release IDs of 2 men injured in 2-vehicle wreck on Loop 287

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Criminal charges are pending in connection with the two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Lufkin’s loop Sunday in which a Chevrolet Avalanche wound up on top of two cars on the Al Meyer Ford lot.
The two men who were injured in the wreck have been identified as Randal Dtray Shepard, 36, and Charles Edward Becks, 34, both of Lufkin. Both men remain in out-of-town hospitals and are expected to recover.
According to the press release, Shepard, 35 was driving a Chevy Avalanche north on Loop 287 when he rear-ended a Honda Odyssey minivan in the 500 block of North Medford Drive at about 1:20 p.m. Monday.
“He then veered into a grassy field and went into a tailspin before hitting a ditch on Harper Road,” the press release stated. “That impact sent the truck into the railing outside Al Meyer Ford and propelled it up onto two cars on the sales lot.”
Becks was a passenger in the Avalanche, and neither of the two men in the pickup was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the wreck.
Becks was ejected from the pickup, and he landed on the windshield of a car. When Lufkin PD officers found Shepard in the back seat of the Avalanche, he was dazed but conscious.
The driver of the vehicle was found with a substance that officers believed was K2 in his pants pocket, according to a press release.
“The family in the minivan, including two children ages 2 and 4, were not injured in the crash,” the press release stated. “They were checked out at the scene by Lufkin Fire paramedics but did not request hospital transport.”
Criminal charges are pending, and the Lufkin Police Department is still investigating what caused the wreck.
