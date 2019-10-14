Students volunteer in Piney Woods Fair Youth Ambassador Program

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -For the third year, the Youth Ambassador Volunteer Program has been implemented to help with the 42nd Annual Piney Woods Fair.
High school students get to participate by lending a helping hand in the youth ambassador program.
"I’ve been able to walk around the vendors and just sweep out their booths and things like that. And walk throughout the barn and make sure all of the trash is picked up and clean the tables. And make sure that everybody is having a good time,” said 9th grader Lexi Poskey.
Students in the program work 3-hour shifts for four days during the fair, which allows them to receive volunteer hours for school.
"I think it just really looks good on your college resume. Just going into different kinds of colleges, volunteer hours just shows that you’ve helped in your community,” said Poskey.
Anita Scott, Executive Director of the Nacogdoches Expo Center said students also learn job skills through the program.
"We treat it as a job, so we tell them this is your shift, you are signing up for it. If you can’t be here let us know. But we also reward, and we want them to have a good time doing it,” said Scott.
Over 25 students volunteered in the ambassador program this year.
Scott said sales were also up by 1500 in attendance this year from last year.
