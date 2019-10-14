Week 8 schedule

This week there are key games all across the region that could bring teams closer to a district title.
By Caleb Beames | October 14, 2019 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 10:57 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - There are only four weeks left in the regular season of high school football.

Powerhouses Longview, Lufkin, Carthage and San Augustine all picked up wins last week. Palestine picked up a statement win over Henderson to open district play and picked up the Week 7 game ball in the process. This week there are key games all across the region that could bring teams closer to a district title.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Big Sandy vs Union Grove @ Union Grove 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

6A

Rockwall Heath vs Longview @ Longview 7:25 p.m.

Tyler Lee vs Mesquite @ Mesquite 7:30 p.m.

5A

Lufkin vs Tomball @ Tomball 7:30 p.m.

Marshall vs Jacksonville @ Jacksonville 7:30 p.m.

Pine Tree vs Nacogdoches @ Nacogdoches 7:30 p.m.

Hallsville vs Mt Pleasant @ Mt Pleasant 7:30 p.m.

Lindale vs Whitehouse @ Whitehouse 7:30 p.m.

Sulphur Springs vs Corsicana @ Corsicana 7:30 p.m.

4A

Chapel Hill vs Carthage @ Carthage 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore vs Henderson @ Henderson 7:30 p.m.

Palestine vs Van @ Van 7:30p.m.

Liberty-Eylau vs Spring Hill @ Spring Hill 7:30 p.m.

Gilmer vs Pleasant Grove @ Pleasant Grove 7:30 p.m.

Huntington vs Jasper @ Jasper 7:30 p.m.

Lumberton vs Livingston @ Livingston 7:30 p.m.

Midlothian Heritage vs Athens @ Athens 7:30 p.m.

Wills Point vs Brownsboro @ Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.

Rusk vs Bullard @ Bullard 7:30 p.m.

3A

Hooks vs Hughes Springs@ Hughes Springs 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood vs Palmer @ Palmer 7:30 p.m.

Trinity vs Palestine Westwood @ Westwood 7:30 p.m.

Crockett vs Coldspring @ Coldspring 7:30 p.m.

Diboll vs Elkhart @ Elkhart 7:30 p.m.

Anahuac vs Woodville @ Woodville 7:30 p.m.

Corrigan vs Kountze @ Kountze 7:30 p.m.

Hemphill vs Newton @ Newton 7:30 p.m.

Emory Rains vs Pottsboro @ Pottsboro 7:30 p.m.

Eustace vs Life School Oak Cliff @ Life School Oak Cliff 7:30 p.m.

Malakoff vs A+ Academy @ A+ Academy 7:30 p.m.

Alba Golden vs Grand Saline @ Grand Saline 7:30 p.m.

Winona vs Arp @ Arp 7:30 p.m.

Harmony vs Quitman @ Quitman 7:30 p.m.

Frankston vs Troup @ Troup 7:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields vs Waskom @ Waskom 7:30 p.m.

Daingerfield vs Queen City @ Queen City 7:30 p.m.

Ore City vs New Diana @ New Diana 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs Mount Vernon @ Mount Vernon 7:30 p.m.

Sabine vs West Rusk @ West Rusk 7:30 p.m.

White Oak vs Mineola @ Mineola 7:30 p.m.

Tatum Eagles vs Winnsboro @ Winnsboro 7:30 p.m.

2A

Timpson vs Joaquin @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m.

Maud vs Mt. Enterprise @ Mt. Enterprise 7:30 p.m.

Overton vs Clarksville @ Clarksville 7:30 p.m.

Colmesneil vs West Hardin @ West Hardin 7:00 p.m.

Lovelady vs Grapeland @ Grapeland 7:00 p.m.

San Augustine vs Groveton @ Groveton 7:00 p.m.

Shelbyville vs West Sabine @ West Sabine 7:00 p.m.

Beckville vs Garrison @ Garrison 7:30 p.m.

Tenaha vs Harleton @ Harleton 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle vs Alto @ Alto 7:30 p.m.

Hawkins vs Cushing @ Cushing 7:30 p.m.

Cayuga vs Normangee @ Normangee 7:30 p.m.

Centerville vs Cross Roads @ Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.

Honey Grove vs Como-Pickton @ Como Pickton 7:30 p.m.

Linden-Kildare vs Timpson @ Timpson 7:30 p.m.

A

Apple Springs vs Orange Community @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.

High Island vs Fruitvale @ Fruitvale @ 7:30 p.m.

Leverett’s Chapel vs Union Hill @ 7:30 p.m.

Private Schools

Dallas Fairhill vs Trinity School Of Texas @ Trinity School Of Texas 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman vs All Saints @ All Saints 7:30 p.m.

Brook Hill vs Grace Community @ Grace Community 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Tyler Heat vs King’s Academy @ King’s Academy 1 p.m.

Marshall Christian Academy vs Willowbend @ Willowbend 1:25 p.m.

