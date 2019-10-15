DPS identifies person killed in Shelby County crash

By KTRE Digital Media Staff | October 15, 2019 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 4:27 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - DPS has identified the driver killed in a crash in Shelby County.

According to DPS, 53-year-old Cedric Walker, of Keithville, Lousiana, was killed on Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. DPS’s preliminary crash investigation indicates that a Chevrolet van as traveling west when, for an unknown reason, it crossed into the eastbound lanes where it struck a GMC pickup towing a travel trailer.

Walker, who was the driver of the Chevrolet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC, identified as 69-year-old Michael Webb, and his passenger, were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information has been provided at this time.

PREVIOUS: 1 person killed in Shelby County crash

