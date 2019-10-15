East Texas businesses celebrate disability inclusion in the workforce in October

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Every October, the U.S. Department of Labor observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), which is meant to bring awareness to disability inclusion in the workplace.
Burke Industries in Lufkin is among many East Texas businesses who not only observe NDEA Month, they also help disabled persons learn job skills and find the right employment for them.
“We have a dayhab program and in this program, we teach individuals self-help skills,” said “Then we have our vocational program... where we have an emphasis on cooking, things that they can do during their day-to-day life.”
Burke Industries provides mental health, mental illness, developmental disability, and early childhood intervention services in East Texas. One client, Joshua Moreland, said he’s been pleased with the results in terms of finding a job that suits his skills.
“I mostly like helping out people [who need],” said Moreland. “Like, help transfering food to their house, or help people that really need help.”
Disability Employment Awareness Month has been celebrated every year since 1945.
