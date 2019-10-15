First Alert: Late afternoon, evening storms to give way to cooler, drier conditions on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A warm and humid atmosphere will combine with deep moisture in place to generate a 60% chance of showers and a few heavy thunderstorms this evening and the early overnight hours.
The rain and storms will accompany the arrival of our next cold front that will sweep through the Piney Woods tonight. This front will not only cool us off, but it will also scour out the moisture and usher in a fresh batch of cooler, drier air to East Texas on Wednesday.
A northerly breeze will lead to chilly nights followed by some mild, but pleasant afternoons on Thursday and Friday under mostly clear skies.
We then start to warm-up this weekend before another storm system and cold front bring in the clouds and another shot of rain late Sunday and lasting into early next week.
