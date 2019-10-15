Labs unable to find DNA in teeth from human skull found in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two different labs were unable to find any DNA in teeth from a human skull that was found on County Road 335 back in March, according to a Nacogdoches constable.
Pct. 4 Constable David Stone said Tuesday that investigators plan to call the labs in the morning to find out what the DNA was undetectable.
The skull was found in the 1200 block of CR 335 south of State Highway 7 on March 21. An analysis conducted by the Sam Houston Crime the skull determined that it came from a Hispanic female who ranged in age from 20 to 35 years.
Stone said that because of the inconclusive lab reports, the investigation into the woman’s identity is at a standstill.
In a previous KTRE story, Stone said nothing they have found in the case so far suggested foul play. However, at the time, he added that it was still early in the investigation.
