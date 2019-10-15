Nacogdoches man arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies on stolen ATV

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man was arrested after he reportedly from deputies in a stolen ATV with children inside.
Jervosk Pruitt was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention, two counts of endangering a child and theft.
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s office, at about 6:30 p.m on Monday, a deputy on patrol observed an ATV traveling at a high speed down County Road 525. The deputy saw it nearly lose control as it approached him before it continues traveling east.
The deputy attempted to stop the ATV, according to the sheriff’s office, however, it continued to travel eastbound. The driver, later identified as Pruitt, then turned around and continued traveling westbound before crashing on a curve.
Two children, ages 10 and 9, were found to have been inside the ATV during the incident. The sheriff’s office reported the children, while shaken, were unharmed and checked out by EMS.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy suspected the ATV was possibly stolen after Pruitt told him that he had found it and didn’t know who it belonged to. The sheriff’s office later discovered it was stolen from a local ATV dealership on Saturday night.
Pruitt was arrested at the scene. He was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail and his fine has been set at $100,000.
