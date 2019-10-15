Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver in hit-and-run incident involving horse, rider

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver that was involved in a hit-and-run incident that struck and injured an equestrian and her horse on Oct. 8.
According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a newer model blue Ford Mustang was involved in the incident, which occurred on FM 2969 in the Goodrich area.
“The vehicle struck a female riding a horse after swerving towards her,” the Facebook post stated. “The female rider was injured along with her horse. The vehicle drove away and it is unknown who it was occupied by.”
Anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP. Any information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward, and tipsters may remain anonymous.
