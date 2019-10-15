Red Zone Top 10 Week 8: These are the teams you don’t wanna miss

5. Diboll (6-0) Last Week: 6 – Last year Diboll only beat Coldspring 15-13 in district play. This year the team left no concern for the home fans at the woodshed, beating Coldspring 42-0 this time around. Diboll is alone in second place of 11-3A at 2-0. They are game behind Franklin who is 3-0. Franklin is off this week so if Diboll can handle business against Elkhart then the ‘Jacks will be tied with the Lions. The two play each other on November 1 which looks like it will be for the district title.