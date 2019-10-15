3 volunteer fire departments battle house fire in Newton area

NEWTON, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters from three fire departments battled a house fire in the Newton area early Monday morning.
According to a post on the Newton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the fire occurred at a home on Suzy Lane.
Newton VFD firefighters were dispatched out to the scene at about 4:55 a.m. Monday. The fire was called in by someone passing by on the highway, the Facebook post stated.
“No one was home at the time of the fire,” the Facebook post stated. “Structure was a total loss.”
A spokesperson for the Newton Volunteer Fire Department said that the cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.
The Facebook post also thanked the Bon Weir and Trout Creek volunteer fire departments, who also responded to the fire.
