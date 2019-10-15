WEBXTRA: Alto ISD librarian starts mobile library to bring books to students

By Khyati Patel | October 15, 2019 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 1:36 PM

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - A librarian with Alto ISD has started a mobile library.

Jayanna Davis said the school district’s library was unaffected by the tornadoes in April, but a few weeks later, rain caused pools of water to flow in to the library.

Davis said that caused a lot of damage to the library. So she and a team packed the library up in boxes, removed the carpet and covered the shelves following the damage.

Davis said she started the mobile library as a result to bring books to the students

