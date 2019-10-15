WEBXTRA: Alto ISD librarian starts mobile library to bring books to students

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - A librarian with Alto ISD has started a mobile library.
Jayanna Davis said the school district’s library was unaffected by the tornadoes in April, but a few weeks later, rain caused pools of water to flow in to the library.
Davis said that caused a lot of damage to the library. So she and a team packed the library up in boxes, removed the carpet and covered the shelves following the damage.
Davis said she started the mobile library as a result to bring books to the students
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.