Annual manger network launched by Love INC Angelina County

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Love INC of Angelina County has launched their annual Manger Network.
The event helps thousands on children in the county fill a void during the holiday season.
Local businesses, churches, and volunteers partner with the non-profit and donate and provide toys and gift cards to families that need the extra help this holiday season.
“At this time of year, (it) is to connect with other churches to provide Christmas in the form of gifts to children who’s families who cannot afford to do that for them. So we encourage church members and churches all over town to choose names and then to buy Christmas gifts for the children whose names they’ve received,” said Patti Smithhart, with First Christian Church.
Anyone interested needing help or if a church is interested in partnering, please call 936-637-6637.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.