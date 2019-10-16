Dealership: Crash caused thousands in damage to pre-owned vehicles on Lufkin lot

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The owners of the Al Meyers Ford dealership in Lufkin said they’ve received an estimated amount of damage caused by a crash that ended in the dealership’s pre-owned vehicle lot.
An SUV rear-ended a minivan Sunday afternoon, lost control, and ended up crashing upside down onto the Al Meyers lot.
Penny Crane, marketing director for Al Meyers Ford, said two pre-owned vehicles were damaged in the crash, costing more than $30,000.
“About $32,000, and that’s before we break them down. So, there may still be an additional cost on them,” Crane explained. “But, you know, they’re vehicles; it happens. We’re just thankful [everyone involved] is fine. That’s the only thing that really matters right now.”
Lufkin police said after the crash, the passenger of the SUV was ejected upon impact and landed on a Cadillac on the sales lot of the dealership. Police said officers arrived to find the SUV driver in the back seat. Neither of the men were wearing seat belts.
Both men were airlifted to out-of-town hospitals; it’s still unclear what condition they were in. The family in the minivan were checked out at the scene and released.
Crane said the vehicles may or may not be totaled, depending on what the dealership’s insurance company decides. Either way, she said the vehicles will not go back on the lot for sale.
