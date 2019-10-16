East Texas Ag News: Tips on ridding your lawn of ants this fall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - This fall is an ideal time to apply fire ant bait to your lawn.
Ants are still foraging so you can apply bait when no rain is expected for several days after treatment. Baits are slow-acting and it takes weeks to months to reduce ant mound numbers.
Unlike a mound treatment that is supposed to work quickly on each mound, baits can be taken back to work on lots of mounds – even those you cannot see.
Their work is conducted underground, all winter long, slowly but surely reducing their numbers. A good bait treatment this time of the year will yield excellent results come next spring.
