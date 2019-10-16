25 East Texas companies searching for job seekers at NEDCO Job Fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation is invited anyone who’s looking for a job change to attend a large job fair on Thursday.
A lot of planning went into the event, and at least 25 employers readily agreed to participate. The 25 businesses represent a wide range of options for qualified job seekers to consider.
“We have everything from general laborers, we have CDL operators, forklift operators, hospitality, food service, manufacturing, industrial production, so we have a really wide range of opportunities for job applicants," said Mary Frances Bradford, director of business development for NEDCO.
Bradford said the event may be a job fair, but qualified applicants should be ready to interview should an employer look to hire on the spot.
The NEDCO Job Fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center adjoining the public library on North Street. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress for success.
