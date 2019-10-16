First Alert: Drying out and cooling down as we round out the week

With a cool, northerly breeze ushering in the drier air, we will be in store for chilly nights followed by seasonally cool and pleasant afternoons on both Thursday and Friday to round out the week. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50′s and daytime highs will be in the lower 70′s on Thursday and upper 70′s by Friday. Skies will be mainly clear with just a few, high, thin cirrus clouds passing overhead from time-to-time.