First Alert: Drying out and cooling down as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our weather has undergone a makeover, thanks to another cold front that has graced us with its presence. Temperatures are running about fifteen degrees cooler than they were just a day ago.
With a cool, northerly breeze ushering in the drier air, we will be in store for chilly nights followed by seasonally cool and pleasant afternoons on both Thursday and Friday to round out the week. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50′s and daytime highs will be in the lower 70′s on Thursday and upper 70′s by Friday. Skies will be mainly clear with just a few, high, thin cirrus clouds passing overhead from time-to-time.
We then start to warm-up this weekend as our winds shift back to the south. This will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the 80′s and overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.
This warm-up, just like the past few, will be short-lived as another cold front is slated to arrive next Monday. This early week cold front looks to bring us a good shot at some heavy rain and thunderstorms followed by another cool down for the days to follow.
