Lufkin mayor declares Oct. 17 as Love INC Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown on Wednesday presented Love INC with a proclamation designating Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 as Love INC Day in Lufkin.
Love INC, in partnership with local churches, has a mission to transform lives and communities in the name of Christ, according to Stephen Jansen, the executive director of Love INC Angelina County.
The role of Love INC is not to replace the church but to help churches distribute skills, gifts, resources, and love to neighbors in need, according to Jansen.
