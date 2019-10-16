SFA football player recovering from surgery

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University football player LaCoryien Washington is said to be doing well after having surgery after he was shot over the weekend.
According to Kamren Washington, LaCoryien Washington’s brother, he got out of surgery at a Fort Worth hospital around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and is doing well.
Kamren said doctors were able to remove the largest bullet fragments from LaCoryien’s skull.
LaCoryien Washington was seriously injured after being hit by a stray bullet in Mansfield Sunday night. According to Coach Colby Carthel’s Twitter page, LaCoryien Washington was an innocent bystander and took the stray bullet from a drive-by shooting.
A Go-Fund Me has been set up to help with with medical bills. You can visit the page here.
