WATCH: East Texas lawmakers discuss House turmoil, secret recording

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - House lawmakers are expected to speak with the East Texas Now news desk on Oct. 16 to discuss controversy in the Texas House of Representatives following the release of a secret recording of a conversation between the House Speaker and a conservative activist.
Texas State Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, and Texas State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, spoke with KLTV/KTRE about the state of the House following the June discussion. Schaefer is expected to speak with East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about 11 a.m. Watch live on East Texas Now.
In August, allegations surfaced that House Speaker Dennis Bonnen planned to target members of his own party in the 2020 primaries. The allegations stemmed from a June 12 meeting Bonnen held with conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan. Bonnen has been accused of encouraging Sullivan to target specific Republican lawmakers in exchange for media credentials.
Then-GOP caucus chair Dustin Burrows was also involved in the conversation. Burrows resigned in August.
A recording of the conversation was released Tuesday and posted on Sullivan’s website and WBAP, which is a Dallas radio station. Read the full transcript here.
Schaefer, who represents District 6, was not mentioned as a possible target during the call. However, a bill he authored was discussed.
Bonnen referred to Clardy as “the ringleader of all opposition” during the conversation, saying he’d be pleased to see someone else leading Clardy’s district.
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.