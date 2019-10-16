Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as temperatures warm to the upper 60s with a few spots in Deep East Texas getting into the low 70s. Overnight we will cool to the mid-40s. Tomorrow and Friday will bring lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid-70s. For the start of your weekend expect partly to mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures in the low 80s. On Sunday we are bringing around a slight chance for showers in the afternoon but other than that it will be a warm fall day. A cold front will come through early on Monday morning, increasing our rain chances for the entire day and dropping our temperatures to the lower 70s. Once the cold front passes we will be left with sunny skies and mid-70s for Tuesday.