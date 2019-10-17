Center’s Jake Hanson brings home week 7 ASB South Player of the Week honor

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Center Roughriders opened up district play last Friday with a 62-42 win over Tarkington.
Sophomore Quarterback Jake Hanson led the team in the victory. He threw for 287 yards and 6 touchdowns in the win. His performance earned him the week 7 American State Bank player of the Week honor for the South Division.
Hanson’s offense kept the score keeper busy all night.
“We try to,” joked Hanson. “That is our goal for the game. We try to do that.”
Heading into his second year of varsity, the quarterback position opened up and first-year Center head coach Scott Ponder knew he had a leader.
“There is no question,” Ponder said. “He is a talented kid. He did a lot for us in baseball as a freshman. The sky is the limit. He is very resilient. He has toughness and character and he is the guy you want to build the program around.”
This is the second year Hanson has played with the varsity team. Last year he was a line backer. He uses those skills to help his game.
" You are seeing linebacker’s blitzing," Hanson said. “You are seeing safeties dropping and corner’s dropping. You see what kind of coverage they are in before the snap. Little things you have to pick out to make the right play.”
He is hoping that skill only improves as Center pushes for a possible district title in the coming weeks.
