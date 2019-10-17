Chick-Fil-A coming to ETBU campus

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Chick-Fil-A restaurant is in the process of moving into the student center at East Texas Baptist University, according to college officials.
ETBU Communication Coordinator Sydney McBride confirmed the restaurant would be moving into the Ornelas Student Center and that construction has begun.
Chick-Fil-A obtained a building permit earlier this month.
McBride said the restaurant will be a Chick-Fil-A Express and will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offer a wide variety of menu options.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.