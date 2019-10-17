Family of SFA football player shot in the head speaks out

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRE) - It has been an emotional week for the family of SFA freshman football player LaCoryien Washington.
Over the weekend they were excited to see LaCoryien come home during SFA’s bye week. By early Sunday morning, the family was full of different emotions with the Lumberjack safety being rushed to a Fort Worth hospital with a gunshot wound to the forehead.
“I’m just blessed that he’s alive," Brother Kamren Washington told Dallas TV Station KDFW. "Made it through. He’s strong.”
Kamren was with his older brother around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at a Halloween party. According to Kamren, the two were leaving when his brother was shot.
“We were walking to the car," Kamren said. "They shot and then I thought he was just ducking, then I looked and he was shot.”
Kamren had to call his mother and let her know the news.
“He said that he was shot in the head and it wasn’t a very great feeling," Mother Kimberly Crawford said.
Washington was rushed JPS Hospital, where doctors learned the bullet had traveled to the right side of his skull. Word traveled fast to his coaches and teammates, both at SFA and back home, where he recently graduated from Mansfield Summit High School.
Fort Worth Police are not calling the shooting a drive-by but say they don’t yet know the motive or have any good leads. Police add there was nothing bad happening at the party. No one was mad or fighting; there was no reason for any of the high school or college students there to have been targeted.
“It’s scary," Crawford said. "[I] Just want them to be off the streets because I don’t want anyone else to get hurt.”
