First Alert: Seasonally cool and pleasant weather continues as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It certainly feels like fall thanks to the cooler weather and the dry air that sits over East Texas.
Despite some high cirrus clouds streaming overhead, we will be in store for another chilly night in the Piney Woods as overnight lows bottom out in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.
Friday will feature more in the way of sunshine and it will feel great as daytime highs reach the upper 70′s under a light east wind.
We then start to warm-up this weekend as our winds shift back to the south. This will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the 80′s and overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.
This warm-up will be short-lived, however, as another cold front is slated to arrive next Monday. This early week cold front looks to bring us a good shot at some heavy rain and thunderstorms followed by another cool down and more fall weather from next Tuesday through Thursday.
