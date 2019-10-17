Livingston man found guilty of aggravated assault of public servant

POLK COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - A Livingston man who fled from officers and led them on a high-speed pursuit has been found guilty of aggravated assault of a public servant.
The Polk County District Attorney’s Office released a statement on the conviction Thursday. Read the full statement below.
"A Polk County jury found 30-year-old Garon Bernard Randolph, of Livingston, guilty of the first degree felony of aggravated assault of a public servant on Wednesday following approximately thirty minutes of deliberation in the 258th District Court.
The indictment against Randolph alleged that on November 21, 2018, Randolph had intentionally or knowingly threatened Livingston Police Sergeant Darrell Newman with a “deadly weapon”—a motor vehicle, while Newman was lawfully discharging his official duties as a public servant.
The incident occurred in a local commercial parking lot and followed a shoplifting incident Randolph was alleged to have been involved in moments earlier.
At trial, Newman testified in response to questioning by Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon, that while the incident was being investigated, Randolph refused to exit his vehicle as directed by officers and suddenly attempted to flee in the vehicle thereby forcing Newman to draw his weapon and move quickly to avoid being struck.
Following a pursuit at speeds approaching 80 miles per hour along Church Street and through residential areas, Randolph crashed his vehicle along the north U.S. Highway 59 bypass. After fleeing on foot, Randolph was apprehended by Livingston Police Officer Adam Williford who testified that he was forced to administer pepper spray on Randolph.
Because of the jury’s guilty verdict, Randolph faces a potential punishment of fifteen years to ninety-nine years or life in prison. The sentence will be determined at a later date by 258th District Judge Travis Kitchens following the completion of a presentence investigation. Randolph has pending charges of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Endangering a Child, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility and Burglary of a Habitation. "
