EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start to the morning with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Expect light winds today and lots of sunshine. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 70s. More sunshine is on the way tomorrow and into the weekend with a gradual warming trend. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s Friday and the lower to mid 80s this weekend. Cloud cover will increase late Sunday with a slight chance for rain becoming a likely chance overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. This is the next cold front arriving in East Texas. Rain will end by Monday early afternoon and temperatures will be back in the 60s most of the day Monday with clearing skies by Tuesday morning. Another cold front could be on the way by the end of next week.