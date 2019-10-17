Nacogdoches police: Someone fired multiple shots into home on Lock Street

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a deadly conduct incident in which someone fired multiple shots into a house on Lock Street late Wednesday night.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department’s media report, the incident occurred at a home in the 1100 block of Lock Street at about 11:02 p.m. Wednesday.
NPD officers responded to a 911 caller that said they had heard gunshots. When they got to the scene, they found that unknown suspects fired several shots into a house in the 1100 block of Lock Street.
The media report didn’t indicate whether anyone was hurt in the incident.
If a suspect or suspects is arrested, the charge or charges will be third-degree felony deadly conduct.
