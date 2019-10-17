Pack not looking past Tomball

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Next Friday’s home game against Magnolia West for the Lufkin Panthers could be huge in their quest to claim a second straight district title in 8-5A DI. First though, the pack has to get past Tomball for that to happen.
Lufkin will travel just over 2 hours away for the matchup. Last year Lufkin won 35-24 at home against Tomball. Tomball is 3-3 on the year and 2-1 in district play. Their wins have come against Caney Creek, 41-19, and Waller, 30-21. Their lone district loss came against Magnolia West, 42-31.
“They have a great offensive line,” Todd Quick said. “Everyone talks about Magnolia’s but Tomball doesn’t get the credit they deserve. They have a couple of running backs that can run downhill and a good athletic quarterback. They are really good and they do not get enough credit.”
Last week, Lufkin gained a lot of momentum early against College Station thanks to two interceptions in the first quarter by Tre Odom. Odom made the switch this year from back up quarterback to starting safety on the defensive side of the ball.
“It was very big [Firday],” Odom said. “I am glad I was able to produce and get our team in position to win the game. As a defense we have to play together. If one person doesn’t so their job it can lead to a touchdown. That;s why we have to do our 1-11."
Kickoff from Tomball is set for 7:30 pm Friday night.
