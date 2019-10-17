WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation sponsors job fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Record low unemployment has its pros and cons. The benefit is more people are working in Texas. The drawback is employers have a more difficult time finding potential employees.
The Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation sponsored a job fair Thursday attracting more than 25 employers to the C.L. Simon Recreation Center. By the first hour, more than 116 job seekers were in attendance.
Mary Frances Bradford, the business director for NEDCO and Manpower Marketing Director Claire Robbins provide their perspective on the job market to KTRE’S Donna McCollum.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.