East Texas Ag News: Tips on planting winter grazing forages

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Many producers use a winter pasture to lessen the burden of hay.
The most common winter grazed forages can be ryegrass, small grains like oats wheat or cereal rye, and clovers.
If planted correctly this is a great winter grazing option for your cattle.
County extension agents in Angelina County say the most commonly planted winter pasture is annual ryegrass.
It’s easy to start from seed and it needs minimum to no seedbed preparation.
And if it’s planted now it will be available to graze starting in February.
