First Alert: Warming up this weekend before another cold front arrives next Monday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another spectacular, fall day in East Texas thanks to the cobalt, blue skies, light winds, low humidity, and seasonal temperatures.
The clear skies will make for a great night of high school football in the Red Zone as temperatures will be in the 60′s throughout the evening hours.
After a cool start to your Saturday, we begin to warm-up this weekend as our winds shift back to the south. This will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the 80′s and overnight lows only dropping into the middle 60′s. We will also see a few more clouds stream back into the Piney Woods, especially by Sunday as low-level moisture begins to return on those southerly winds. Some of those clouds on Sunday afternoon may produce an isolated shower, with rain chances coming in at 20%.
This warm-up will be short-lived, however, as another cold front is slated to arrive next Monday. This early week cold front looks to bring us a good shot at some heavy rain and thunderstorms followed by another cool down and more fall weather from next Tuesday through Thursday.
With cold fronts moving through about every four-to-five days, we will continue to be on the up-and-down roller coaster ride for the foreseeable future.
