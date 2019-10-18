First Alert: Warming up this weekend before another cold front arrives next Monday

After a cool start to your Saturday, we begin to warm-up this weekend as our winds shift back to the south. This will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the 80′s and overnight lows only dropping into the middle 60′s. We will also see a few more clouds stream back into the Piney Woods, especially by Sunday as low-level moisture begins to return on those southerly winds. Some of those clouds on Sunday afternoon may produce an isolated shower, with rain chances coming in at 20%.