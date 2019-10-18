Huntington woman who claimed child’s bruises caused by ‘demonic presence’ pleads no contest

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Huntington woman who claimed a child’s bruises were caused by a “demonic presence” entered a no contest guilty plea on Friday.
Holly Jones, 24, appeared before District Judge Bob Inselmann in the Angelina County Courthouse Friday.
According to the arrest affidavit, Jones claimed she took her daughter to the hospital several times and that she didn’t know the child had a bruise inside her ear.
The court will now do a pre-sentencing investigation and then will determine her sentence within 45 days.
