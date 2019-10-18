Mahomes expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after knee dislocation

(KLTV) - Former Whitehouse Wildcat and current Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes may miss several games after taking a hit to the knee Thursday night.
Mahomes was injured during a game Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. He was hurt “while sneaking for a first down on fourth-and-short deep in Broncos territory. Everyone jumped up from the pile but Mahomes, who immediately grabbed for his right knee as trainers rushed onto the field,” AP writer Dave Skretta said.
Team physicians moved his patella, or knee cap, back into place while still on the field. Mahomes was able to walk off the field with a limp. He is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to a person close to the situation, Skretta said.
