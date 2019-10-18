Man sentenced to 48 years for sex assault of child

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office:
Dwayne Scott Steel was recently sentenced to 48 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual assault with a child and three counts of indecency with a child. The investigation started in November 2017 when a child younger than 14 years of age at the time, made an outcry.
At the time, Steel had recently been paroled from TDCJ and was living at a residence in the Cushing area where the assaults occurred. NCSO investigators obtained a warrant on Steel on 12-07-2017 where he was later arrested in Rusk County and transported back to the Nacogdoches County Jail. Steel has remained in jail since that time.
During the investigation, investigators found that the suspect had continuously assaulted the victim for over a month and a half at a residence. A forensic interview and sane exam was conducted by the Harold’s House in Nacogdoches, Texas during the investigation.
The suspect was initially arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child a 1st-degree felony. After a complete investigation was conducted by NCSO investigators, the case was reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office which sought more charges against him. Steel was later indicted by a Grand Jury on several more counts which he has recently pleaded guilty to.
Dwayne Scott Steel 50 years of age is still in custody at the Nacogdoches County Jail. He will be transported at a later date to the Texas Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his 48-year prison sentence.
We hope that the conclusion of this case will give some peace and healing to the victim and family members.
