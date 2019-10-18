EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning. Expect a lot more sunshine across East Texas today. Temperatures will be near average in the mid 70s this afternoon with light southeast winds. More sunshine headed into the weekend. Temperatures will be warming into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Cloud cover increases a bit on Sunday with a slight chance for rain late in the day. More likely chances for thunderstorms will be in the forecast late Sunday night into early Monday morning along the next cold front pushing through East Texas. Some heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected. The rain ends by Monday afternoon with gradually clearing skies and cooler temperatures to start early next week.