Onalaska woman dies in 2-vehicle wreck in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Onalaska woman died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and FM 1746 in Tyler County on Thursday.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Kenneth Shavers, 31, of Fred, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet pickup east on Highway 190. At the same time, a 2004 Kia passenger vehicle driven by Katrena Kay Smith, 48, was stopped on FM 1746 at the Highway 190 intersection.
Smith failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of the pickup, the press release stated. The Chevrolet hit the Kia, and both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the road.
Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe pronounced Smith dead at the scene, the press release stated.
Shavers was not injured in the crash, and 42-year-old Marshall Tucker, a passenger in the Kia, was taken to a local hospital, where he refused medical treatment.
“This is an ongoing crash investigation as troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash,” the press release stated.
