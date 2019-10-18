SFA overcomes slow start to sweep Nicholls

SET ONE - rv SFA 25, Nicholls 22• Going up against the best team in the Southland - and one of the best teams in the nation - was not a daunting task for the Colonels who played back-and-forth volleyball through the entire opening frame. • Nicholls grabbed a pair of early leads - 2-1 and 3-2 - with kills from Kate Hoerdemann before SFA got the separation it wound up needing with a pair of well-timed runs. • Down 3-2, Ann Hollas led a 4-1 Ladyjacks surge with a kill as well as a service ace to make matters 6-4 in favor of the hosts. • Xariah Williams powered the other SFA run - one of the 6-2 variety - with a trio of terminations that hiked the Ladyjacks' edge to 12-8. • SFA's lead, however, never grew to more than five points through the set thanks to some inspired defense and crafty offense by Nicholls. Following a combo block by Hollas and Mitchell that pushed SFA's advantage to 23-19, Nicholls struck back with terminations off the hands of Aaliyah Burras and Emily Gauthreaux while cut SFA's lead to 23-21. • Danae Daron served as the trump card late in the set, though. The senior pounded down two of her three first-set kills to end the set.• Nineteen of the Colonels' 42 kills came in the opening set as Nicholls out-hit SFA .236 to .208. It was SFA's defense and the Colonels' service errors, however, that helped SFA eke out the win. Nicholls committed four service errors and the Ladyjacks piled up three rejections through the set.