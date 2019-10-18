Tyler County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding suspect in travel trailer theft

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted in connection with the theft of a travel trailer.
According to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a state-jail warrant has been issued for Roy Harrell McDaniel, 37, of Woodville.
On Sept. 30, Jefferson County’s Pct. 4 constable’s office responded to the Hillebrandt Acres area to check out a report of suspicious activity and possible stolen travel trailers. The constable’s deputies encountered several people, including McDaniel, who was wanted by the Board of Pardons and Paroles.
After McDaniel was arrested, he made a statement about a stolen travel trailer that was found on the property, the Facebook post stated. The travel trailer was stolen out of Tyler County on Sept. 13.
Deputies with the Pct. 4 constable’s office in Jefferson County recovered the stolen travel trailer and took McDaniel to jail. He was charged with parole violations, the Facebook post stated.
Later, Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained an arrest warrant for McDaniel in connection with the theft of the trailer. However, McDaniel bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail before the warrant was issued.
“McDaniel is currently wanted by this office for felony theft,” the Facebook post stated. “Since June of 2019, the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office has handled McDaniel for numerous offenses including felony theft, tampering with identification numbers, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.”
Anyone with any information on McDaniel’s whereabouts is urged to submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers hotline at (936) 639-8477 or call the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 283-2172.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.