WEBXTRA: Chireno church to celebrate 175th anniversary

CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Chireno First United Methodist church is celebrating its 175th anniversary tomorrow, Saturday.
The church is located at on Highway 95 in Chireno. A special service will begin at 10 am with deliveries from Pastor Farrar Bentley, and Bishop Rev. Dr. Scott Jones. The short service will be followed by a lunch.
Church historian Linda Mmetteauer spoke with Donna Mccollum about the church’s beginning when pioneers were anxious to start a church in Chireno.
