WEBXTRA: Chireno church to celebrate 175th anniversary

WEBXTRA: Chireno First United Methodist anniversary
By Donna McCollum and KTRE Digital Media Staff | October 18, 2019 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 3:08 PM

CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Chireno First United Methodist church is celebrating its 175th anniversary tomorrow, Saturday.

The church is located at on Highway 95 in Chireno. A special service will begin at 10 am with deliveries from Pastor Farrar Bentley, and Bishop Rev. Dr. Scott Jones. The short service will be followed by a lunch.

Church historian Linda Mmetteauer spoke with Donna Mccollum about the church’s beginning when pioneers were anxious to start a church in Chireno.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.