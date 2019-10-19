Burglary, sexual assault suspect wanted in Angelina, Polk counties

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help locating a man who is wanted on multiple charges.
According to Crime Stoppers, Jaden Tremain McCollister, 19, is wanted in Angelina County for sexual assault of a child and in Polk County for burglary of a habitation, both second degree felony offenses, and he’s avoided apprehension by Texas Rangers and local law enforcement agencies.
They said McCollister was arrested October 4 in Angelina County for sexual assault of a child. Four days later, he was released from jail on a $200,000 bond with a bond condition requiring him to wear a GPS monitoring device. Another four days past before law enforcement in Polk County obtained a warrant for McCollister’s arrest for burglarizing a home.
They said the GPS device that should lead officers right to the McCollister has stopped transmitting. The device last transmitted a location in Lufkin but officers haven’t yet found him.
They said McCollister stands 5′08″, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, you are urged to call police or visit 639TIPS.com to submit a tip or call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
